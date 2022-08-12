Two-time champion Simona Halep advances past Coco Gauff at National Bank Open

Simona Halep hits a return to Coco Gauff during Women's National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto, Friday, August 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Simona Halep hits a return to Coco Gauff during Women's National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto, Friday, August 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

MORE SPORTS NEWS