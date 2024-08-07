Sports

    Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams

    New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils' Cal Foote, Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton are seen in this composite image. (AP Photos / Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Derik Hamilton, Paul Sancya / FILE) New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils' Cal Foote, Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton are seen in this composite image. (AP Photos / Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Derik Hamilton, Paul Sancya / FILE)
    Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.

    Dillon Dube is listed on the roster for Belarus-based Dinamo Minsk as being under contract through May 31, 2025, while Kazakhstan-based Astana Barys announced Friday that Michael McLeod has signed a one-year deal with the team.

    Dube, McLeod, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London, Ont., hotel in 2018.

    They are all charged with sexual assault, though McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

    The case is due back in court on Aug. 13 to potentially set a date for trial.

    McLeod, of Mississauga, Ont., played with the New Jersey Devils last season, while Dube, of Golden, B.C., played for the Calgary Flames. Both were granted leaves of absence in January and had their contracts expire at the end of the season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

