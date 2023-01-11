Twins sign off on Correa's physical, finalize US$200M contract

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates a walkoff two-run home run by Gio Urshela during the bottom of the 10th inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates a walkoff two-run home run by Gio Urshela during the bottom of the 10th inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MORE SPORTS NEWS