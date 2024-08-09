Sports

    • Turkiye's viral Olympian Yusuf Dikeç inspires new celebration with nonchalant stance

    Sweden's Armand Duplantis celebrates his victory with the new celebration sweeping the Games. (Mustafa Ciftci / Anadolu / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Sweden's Armand Duplantis celebrates his victory with the new celebration sweeping the Games. (Mustafa Ciftci / Anadolu / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Turkiye’s understated Olympian Yusuf Dikeç went viral for his nonchalant stance while competing in the air pistol mixed team competition event last week.

    While his opponents took to the competition wearing specialized equipment, Dikeç helped Turkiye win its first ever Olympic medal in shooting in what looked to be his everyday glasses and with one hand in his pocket.

    Now, it appears Dikeç’s “insane aura” has inspired a new celebration that has spread across this year’s Games.

    Chief among the athletes to adopt the new craze is Mondo Duplantis. The Swedish star – one of the greatest athletes of his generation – broke the world record on the way to winning yet another Olympic gold in the pole vault on Monday.

    Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky, right, and Hungary's David Betlehem, left, celebrate after crossing the finish line at the end of the marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

    With the eyes of the world watching his celebrations, Duplantis appeared to mimic Dikeç’s cold stance – hand in a make-shift pocket and an outstretched arm holding an imaginary gun.

    “Congratulations Duplantis,” Dikeç wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, alongside a photo of Duplantis’ celebration.

    “My man,” the pole vaulter replied on Friday.

    Duplantis is not the only athlete to pay tribute to Dikeç’s laid-back look.

    Rojé Stona celebrated his victory in front of fans inside the Stade de France. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

    Jamaican discuss thrower Rojé Stona performed the same celebration after winning gold on Wednesday, while Australia’s Nina Kennedy was inspired to do the same after winning the women’s pole vault title.

    The celebration was also seen again at the end of the men’s 10k marathon swim on Friday.

    Dikeç has shared images of athletes copying his stance on his social media platforms, which have garnered many more followers since he competed in Paris.

    For the Turkish shooter, though, his posture is nothing new. It’s something he said brings him comfort when competing.

    “Shooting with my hand in my pocket has nothing to do with artistry. I am more motivated and feel more comfortable while shooting,” he told Turkish radio station Radyo Gol last week.

    He added that the stance “is actually about bringing the body to equilibrium and focusing and concentrating.”

