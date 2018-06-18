

The Associated Press





ISTANBUL -- Turkey's official news agency says a court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with "membership in a terror group."

Anadolu Agency said Monday that an investigation of Mehmet Kanter was completed and prosecutors would seek a conviction and a prison term of five to 10 years at trial.

It's unclear when the trial in western Tekirdag province would begin.

Enes Kanter, who plays for the New York Knicks, is a follower of a U.S.-based Turkish cleric who the government accuses of masterminding a 2016 failed coup.

Anadolu reports that the elder Kanter, a professor, is accused of contacting some 120 suspects with alleged links to cleric Fethullah Gulen.

He was purged from public service after the coup attempt and detained for five days last summer.