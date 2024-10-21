Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa smiles as he takes questions during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -
Tua Tagovailoa does not want to be the face of traumatic brain injuries in the NFL, but he knows that's the reality confronting him after his latest concussion.
Speaking with reporters Monday for the first time since being diagnosed with the third concussion of his NFL career, the Dolphins quarterback said he was frustrated by having to sit on the sideline for the past four games, and he was just as aggravated about having to answer questions about his health for the second time in two years.
“Do I want to be known for this? No, I don’t,” Tagovailoa said. “But that’s the cards I’ve been dealt with given the history of it. So it is what it is.”
Tagovailoa said he would not wear a Guardian cap, which is a protective soft-shell helmet cover that some players have started wearing during games. His teammate, De’Von Achane, wore one on Sunday after being concussed in Week 5.
Tagovailoa has been cleared by medical experts to play football again after he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in Week 2 when he ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.
He still technically needs to be cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol before he returns, which could come after he practices on Wednesday. If everything goes well, coach Mike McDaniel said, the plan is for Tagovailoa to start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
“Following the directive and opinion of medical experts, the reason why he’s coming back now is because the medical experts have deemed it safe for him to return," McDaniel said. "I don’t mess with timelines or try to overcook the forecast. You lean on experts for matters of the career, and that’s what we’re doing here.”
Tagovailoa wound up on his back with both hands in the air after the hit against Buffalo on Sept. 12, which happened in the third quarter. Players from both teams immediately waved trainers over and pointed at him as if to suggest there was an injury. While down, Tagovailoa appeared to be making a fist with his right hand — a movement consistent with what's referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury.
Tagovailoa said he has not experienced any symptoms since the next day, but he was placed on injured reserve five days later.
When asked if he felt he should have been placed on IR, Tagovailoa said he felt the team “did what was best” for him.
“What I do know is I think the team did what was best in the interest of me, knowing that I’m a competitor,” Tagovailoa said. “Given what the doctors have told me, that having a substantial amount of time to rest and recover would have been good for me. I think they did what was best in terms of protecting myself, you know, from myself."
He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL, having been diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and suffering another scary hit to the head that season, which led to changes in the NFL’s concussion rules.
Tagovailoa has travelled across the country over the past month meeting with numerous medical experts, who he and McDaniel said deemed it safe for him to play football again. He was not told he would be at increased long-term risk if he resumed his career.
Football fans, coaches and media personalities have shared their own opinions on what Tagovailoa should do next.
“I’ll be honest: I’d just tell him to retire,” said Antonio Pierce, coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s not worth it. It’s not worth it to play the game. I haven’t witnessed anything like I’ve seen that’s happened to him three times. Scary."
McDaniel has cautioned against speculating on Tagovailoa's health and future since the concussion happened. Tagovailoa, while expressing his appreciation for the concern, said he never considered retirement this time around, despite having those conversations with family members two years ago.
“I just think this is only becoming a thing just because of what ended up happening two years ago for myself within the sport,” he said. “I hate that it’s happened, but we don’t look at boxers the same way. We don’t look at hockey players the same way.”
McDaniel said Tagovailoa has a better understanding of his responsibility to the Dolphins organization, which signed him to a four-year, US$212 million contract extension in the offseason.
“Part of that is protecting yourself,” McDaniel said. “Part of that — I've got to make sure he's properly protected, but at the same time, I can't control everything. And he has to be able to protect himself.”
Tagovailoa added that he needs to “be smart” on the field to make sure he stays available for the team.
He added that there's risk in everything.
“Every time we all suit up, we’re all taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt, whether it’s a concussion, a broken bone, anything,” Tagovailoa said. “You get up off of the bed the wrong way, you potentially could risk spraining your ankle. But there’s just risk in any and everything. And I’m willing to play the odds.”
