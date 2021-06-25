TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index partially recovered from last week's heavy losses as a bipartisan infrastructure deal drove crude oil prices above US$74 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 15.14 points to 20,230.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 237.02 points at 34,433.84. The S&P 500 index was up 14.21 points at 4,280.70, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.32 points at 14,360.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.34 cents US compared with 81.20 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up 75 cents at US$74.05 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 8.3 cents at US$3.52 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,777.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.9 cents at US$4.29 a pound.