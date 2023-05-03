Triple Crown winner Secretariat still dominant 50 years on

Jockey Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat during the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 5, 1973.Secretariat won the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in record times that still stand. (Bob Daugherty/AP Photo, File) Jockey Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat during the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 5, 1973.Secretariat won the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in record times that still stand. (Bob Daugherty/AP Photo, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS