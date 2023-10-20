Tributes pour in for Sinclair in wake of plans to retire from international game
The greatest ever. The goat.
Tributes were quick to pour in Friday after news broke that Canada captain Christine Sinclair is retiring from international football at the end of the year.
"Simply put, she has single-handedly put Canadian soccer on the map," said former Canada teammate Rhian Wilkinson, who coached Sinclair at Portland. "Her legacy is enormous and touches every aspect of sport in our country. She is an example of excellence both on (and off) the field, and we are so fortunate that she happens to be Canadian."
"Very few players can lace up their boots and transcend a sport both in this country and globally," added Canada coach Bev Priestman. "Christine has done just that -- both as a player and a person who stands up for what she believes. She is known and admired by all Canadians and has been pivotal in every single country-stopping moment."
The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., who plans to play one more season for the NWSL Portland Thorns next year, is expected to play four more games for Canada before stepping away from the international game.
Canada hosts Brazil on Oct. 28 and 31 in Montreal and Halifax, respectively. Two more games are expected in the Nov. 27 to Dec. 5 FIFA international window although Canada Soccer has yet to confirm the specifics.
A source said the games will be against Australia with one in Vancouver. The other is expected in the same region.
"The moment when Christine's last kick or final whistle goes for this country, she can leave the field knowing she has changed this game forever, inspired an entire generation, and paved a better future for all through her work off the pitch," said Priestman. "That is one tremendous legacy."
Sinclair, who has 190 goals in 327 international appearances, will leave the international game as its all-time leading scorer.
Sinclair has scored against 43 different opponents in 22 different countries, according to Canada Soccer.
Ten of those goals came at the FIFA World Cup, with 12 more at the Olympic Games and another 46 in CONCACAF competitions.
Sinclair's next game will be a milestone 50th on Canadian soil since June 2001 when she scored the equalizer in a 2-2 draw with the U.S. at Toronto's Varsity Stadium. Sinclair won 28 caps before making her senior debut in Canada after matches in Australia, Germany, Morocco, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and the U.S.
"Congratulations to Christine on a stellar career that has been extraordinary and inspiring both on and off the field. While her days as an active women's national team player are coming to an end, her legacy will endure in the hearts and ambitions of so many young athletes across Canada and around the world." said Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks.
Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser, herself considered among the greatest in her sport, paid tribute to Sinclair's leadership both on the field and in advocating for women athletes.
"Few athletes come along that truly elevate and change the game both on and off the field. Christine did that every single day -- and made everyone better around her," Wickenheiser, now an assistant general manager with the Toronto Maple Leafs, said in a statement. "She is a true leader. Time and time again, she was able to rise and perform on the greatest stages on the field and had the courage to stand up for what the women deserved off of it. Congrats on an awesome career!"
The U.S. women's national soccer team, which Sinclair was always fired up to compete against, paid tribute to Canada's captain on social media.
"Salute to an absolute legend of our game," the U.S. team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag "ThankYouSinc"
However, given the heated rivalry between the North American squads, Sinclair had blocked the team's account.
"Hope she unblocks us to see this," the Americans added, with a "fingers crossed" emoji.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is the status of Canada's efforts to aid citizens in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon?
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
Politics
-
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Trudeau says India's move against Canadian diplomats should concern the world
India's move to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country are 'contrary to international law,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, and the rest of the world should be concerned about its consequences.
-
What is the status of Canada's efforts to aid citizens in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon?
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Health
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says
Powdered drink mixes that are widely promoted as "toddler milks" for older babies and children up to age 3 are unregulated, unnecessary and "nutritionally incomplete," the American Academy of Pediatrics warned Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
-
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
As hospitals and health care systems turn to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors' notes and analyze health records, a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
What's that bar band playing 'Jumpin' Jack Flash?' Oh, it's the Rolling Stones!
Those miracles of modern science, the Rolling Stones, celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a Manhattan club gig on Thursday.
-
Lupita Nyong'o announces split over 'deception'
The Oscar-winning actress posted a lengthy note Thursday on her verified Instagram account in which she revealed the end of a relationship.