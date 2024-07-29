Triathlon cancels Olympic swim training for the second day over poor water quality in the Seine

BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
Concerns about the water quality in the Seine River led officials to call off the swimming portion of an Olympic triathlon training session for a second straight day Monday.
Organizers overseeing the event at the Paris Games are optimistic that triathletes will be able to swim in the city’s famed waterway when the competition starts Tuesday.
The sport's governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team and city officials are banking on sunny weather and higher temperatures to bring levels of E. coli and other bacteria below the necessary limits to stage the swim portion of the race, which also includes biking and running.
World Triathlon made the decision to cancel the swim workout early Monday following a meeting over water quality in the Seine, which is closely linked to the weather. Rain deluged Friday’s opening ceremony and showers persisted Saturday, forcing some tennis matches and the skateboarding competition to be postponed.
The representatives for Paris 2024 and triathlon’s international federation said tests conducted in the Seine on Sunday showed water quality levels leading into the training session that “did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.” The delegation blamed the recent rain.
French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra told French news channel CNEWS on Monday that officials are “absolutely serene about all of this.” The plans they put in place to control bacteria levels in the river have been effective, but the weather is beyond their control, she said.
The recent rain contributed to the water quality concerns, but she said she believed things would improve.
“I am confident in the fact that we will be able to be there tomorrow for the men’s triathlon event," she said.
Organizers say the backup plan is to postpone the events and, if elevated bacteria levels persist, the swimming portion of the race will be abandoned and the athletes will compete in a duathlon.
Swimming in the Seine has been banned for over a century in big part because of the poor water quality. Organizers have invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to prepare the river ahead of the Olympics.
In addition to the swimming part of the men's triathlon Tuesday, the women's triathlon Wednesday and the triathlon mixed relay Monday, the Seine is expected be used for the marathon swimming competitions on Aug. 8 and 9.
Daily water quality tests in early June indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria, followed by recent improvements. Some of the measures put in place to improve the water quality include the construction of a giant basin to capture excess rainwater and keep wastewater from flowing into the river, renovating sewer infrastructure and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.
High levels of E. coli in water can indicate contamination from sewage. Most strains are harmless and some live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. But others can be dangerous. Even a mouthful of contaminated water can lead to diarrhea, and the germ can cause illnesses such as infections in the urinary tract or in the intestines.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a very public swim in the river about two weeks before Olympic events were set to start, hoping to ease fears about the long-polluted waterway being clean enough to host swimming competitions.
AP Health Writer Devna Bose contributed from Jackson, Mississippi.
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions, and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
A former BBC presenter has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed heavy retaliation against Hezbollah amid furious diplomatic efforts to prevent a spiral into regional war following a weekend rocket strike that killed 12 children in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwest North Korea were rescued in airlifts and other evacuation work supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday.
Nicolas Maduro was formally declared the winner of Venezuela's disputed presidential election Monday, just a day after after the country's political opposition and the entrenched incumbent both claimed victory in the contest.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has 'serious concerns' about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
A new study suggests the rate of high blood pressure disorders in pregnancy has risen over the last decade in Canada.
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
A manipulated video that mimics the voice of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead with Election Day about three months away.
Strong thunderstorms brought flash flooding to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in east Tennessee.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel 'The Country Girls' before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.
The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.
A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company's chief executive sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Triple O's is not alone in experiencing the year-round cold beverage boom some attribute to social media, younger consumers and evolving palates.
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 meters breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
An Ottawa Catholic church is thanking the community for its support as it grapples with a second act of vandalism at its Bells Corners parish this month.
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge was at the Universite de Montreal on Monday to announce financial support for an artificial intelligence (AI) project designed to combat disinformation.
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
The RCMP says it is investigating a crash following an attempted traffic stop near Liverpool, N.S., early Saturday morning.
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager.
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris poll Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre backstroke finals.
Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.
The University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus is set to receive a $2 million investment by the province to start a battery innovation centre.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Three people were rescued Sunday in northern Ontario after a boat ran aground on Lake Superior during thick fog and high winds, police say.
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
The national Highly Sensitized Patient Program for kidney transplants has reached the milestone of 1,000 transplants.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
