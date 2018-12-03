

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A mother's anguish was evident at the opening of a second-degree murder trial for the man accused of killing a Calgary Stampeders player.

Renee Hill, who travelled from Detroit, wailed as the Crown outlined how her son Mylan Hicks died outside a city nightclub on Sept. 25, 2016.

The Crown said Hicks was shot twice, in the chest and abdomen, after a minor altercation spilled out into the parking lot.

Nelson Lugela, who also had family members in court, pleaded not guilty.

Hicks, who was 23, was on the Stampeders practice roster.

The Crown says it plans to call 33 witnesses and the trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

Hicks, a former Michigan State Spartan, was found in critical condition after being shot outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary. He died a short time later in hospital.

Police said Lugela and two other suspects were taken into custody after returning to the scene shortly after the shooting took place. The other two suspects were released.

Police seized a firearm at the scene.

A number of Stampeders players are expected to testify at the trial, which was purposely delayed until after the recent Grey Cup game which Calgary won.

Fellow defensive back and teammate Jamar Wall changed his jersey number from 29 to 31, the number Hicks wore, for the rest of the 2016 season to honour him. The week following the shooting, every CFL team held a moment of silence.