Tour de France riders won't face automatic exclusion in case of COVID-19 positive test

Spectators wave flags as the pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.5 kilometers (117.3 miles) with start in Castelnau-Magnoac and finish in Cahors, France, Friday, July 22, 2022. The 110th edition of the Tour de France starting Saturday, July 1, 2023, from Bilbao, Spain. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Spectators wave flags as the pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.5 kilometers (117.3 miles) with start in Castelnau-Magnoac and finish in Cahors, France, Friday, July 22, 2022. The 110th edition of the Tour de France starting Saturday, July 1, 2023, from Bilbao, Spain. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS