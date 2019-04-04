Tottenham Hotspur reveals record US$148M profit for soccer team
Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, foreground left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace, on April 3, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)
Rob Harris, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 9:05AM EDT
LONDON -- Tottenham has earned a record profit for a soccer team of nearly 113 million pounds (US$148 million).
Tottenham, which opened its new stadium on Wednesday and beat Crystal Palace 2-0, is in third place in the Premier League despite signing no new players over the last year.
A financial report posted on the British company registry showed a profit of 112,953,000 pounds in the year to June 30. That eclipses the profit posted by Liverpool of 106 million pounds ($139 million) covering last season.