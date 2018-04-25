

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto sports fans will be struggling to choose which jersey to wear Wednesday night during a rare trifecta of pivotal matchups within the span of a few hours.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing game seven in their Stanley Cup series against the Boston Bruins following a thrilling Leafs victory at home. The Toronto Raptors are hoping to regain momentum in the fifth game of their tied playoff series against the Washington Wizards. And the Toronto Football Club (TFC) will play their final match against Chivas de Guadalajara in the CONCACAF Champions League.

“It’s a great time right now to be a sports fan,” TSN Radio host Matthew Cauz told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

He said his outlook is that of a “Debbie Downer” for the most part when it comes to the prospects of the trio of Toronto teams.

Cauz expects a close game between the Leafs and the Bruins that will ultimately favour the latter.

“I am going to say 4-3 Boston,” he said. “These teams are both very good, but Boston is the better team. They are playing at home. It means they get the last change. It means they get to put the ‘man monster’ Zdeno Chara against Auston Matthews.”

Cauz is more optimistic about the Raptors’ chances against the Wizards, even though he feels the team has a reputation for struggling in the playoffs after a solid regular season.

“I think the Raptors win because they are at home and they do have the better team,” he said. “But in terms of top-end talent, it is Washington. This should be a really close game tonight.”

Cauz said TFC will face an uphill battle against a seasoned Mexican rival on Wednesday night.

“I think TFC loses this, which is a shame. But you have to give TFC credit. They’ve gotten further than they have ever gotten before. No team in the MLS has ever won the CONCACAF Champions League. TFC will certainly come closer than we have ever seen.”

The Raptors play the Wizards at 7 p.m. The puck drops at the Air Canada Centre for the Leafs versus Bruins showdown at 7:30 p.m. And the TFC versus Chivas de Guadalajara game starts at 9:30 p.m.

Cauz plans to take in all three.

“You start with the Raptors for the first quarter, and then you flip over for the Leafs. TFC is later so you’re okay,” he said. “I’m a coward when I watch sports. If one team is in trouble, I just bounce over to the other. It gets too stressful.”

The Toronto Blue Jays are also playing a regular season game against the Boston Red Sox at the Rogers Centre.