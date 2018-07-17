Toronto Raptors waive forward Alfonzo McKinnie
Toronto Raptors Alfonzo McKinnie comes off the court after his team's 130-105 win over Portland Trail Blazers in NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, February 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:04PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Alfonzo McKinnie.
The Chicago native averaged 1.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 3.8 minutes in 14 games last season with the Raptors.
McKinnie also appeared in 35 games with the G-League's Raptors 905, averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 29.9 minutes.
He originally signed with the Raptors as a free agent in July 2017.