Toronto Raptors select Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick of the NBA draft

Gradey Dick greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (John Minchillo/AP Photo) Gradey Dick greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

