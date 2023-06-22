Toronto Raptors select Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick of the NBA draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y -

The Toronto Raptors have selected Gradey Dick of Kansas with the 13th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.

The six-foot-eight, 205-pound guard averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks.

He also shot 40.3 per cent from three-point range, a sore spot for the Raptors in 2022-2023.

It is the third time Toronto has had a lottery selection in the past decade.

It was also the Raptors' lone pick of the draft.

Toronto traded its second-round pick in the package deal that acquired centre Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio at the trade deadline in February.

