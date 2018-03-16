

The Canadian Press





Toronto Police Service detonated a suspicious package outside of a Raptors game on Friday night, shutting down traffic in the busy downtown area.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante said police received a call about the suspicious package at one of the ACC's entrances just before 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

She said officers, paramedics, firefighters and members of the force's chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear explosives team arrived at the scene and that the package was detonated a couple of hours later as a precaution.

Maple Leaf Square, the open area west of Air Canada Centre where fans typically congregate during playoff games for the Raptors and Maple Leafs, remained closed to traffic after the controlled explosion.

The Raptors tweeted prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks that Gates 5 and 6 of the Air Canada Centre were closed "as a precaution until further notice as police investigate a suspicious package near York Street."

The Air Canada Centre has been sold out for 170 consecutive Raptors games.

Entire block is shutdown outside Air Canada Centre with a massive police presence. Can’t find any news online about it. @CP24 @TheTorontoSun @TorontoStar @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/o832xfigGB — Mark Guilherme (@MarkEightThree) March 16, 2018

Hour-long waits to get into the Air Canada Centre as police are still inspecting the area. Been told it’s a grenade on the street that was found. #Toronto #suspiciouspackage pic.twitter.com/8LufQwZikp — Mark Guilherme (@MarkEightThree) March 16, 2018