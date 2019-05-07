

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Kawhi Leonard shouldered the load through the first four games of the series. He got plenty of help from his teammates on Tuesday.

And now the Raptors are one win away from a berth in the Eastern Conference finals after their biggest playoff victory in history -- a 125-89 rout over the Philadelphia 76ers that has Toronto up 3-2 in their best-of-seven series.

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, showing no signs of the calf contusion he suffered in Game 3, while Leonard -- who'd been brilliant in scoring 152 points through the first four games -- had 21 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points, while Danny Green had five three-pointers and 17 points for the Raptors, who pulled away with a big second quarter and led by as many as 40 points.

Rounding out the six Raptors in double figures: Marc Gasol chipped in with 11 points for Toronto, while Serge Ibaka had 10 points, despite playing most of the game with three stitches and an egg on his forehead, thanks to an errant Leonard elbow.

Jimmy Butler had 22 points for the Sixers, while Joel Embiid, whose status had been questionable earlier in the day due to an upper respiratory infection, finished with 13.