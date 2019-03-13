Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen sidelined with a concussion
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) and Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues (71) fight in Toronto on March 2, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:56AM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen has a concussion and will miss a second straight game on Wednesday night against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.
The 22-year-old native of Finland was listed as being out for precautionary reasons due to illness on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Leafs announced Kapanen has a concussion on Wednesday morning.
Defencemen Jake Gardiner (back) and Travis Dermott (shoulder) remain out.
The Leafs will look to bounce back after falling 6-2 to the Lightning in the opener of a three-game homestand.