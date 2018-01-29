Toronto Maple Leafs recall Kasperi Kapanen from AHL Marlies
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) stops Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen (24) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Saturday Sept. 23, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 12:44PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forward Kasperi Kapanen from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Monday.
Kapanen, 21, had two assists in the Marlies' 4-2 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
Kapanen has two goals in eight games this season with the Maple Leafs.
Toronto resumes action Wednesday night hosting the New York Islanders.