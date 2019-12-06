Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson goes on long-term injury list
Toronto Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson (18) tries to keep the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers' Michael Raffl (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injury reserve with a leg injury.
Johnsson underwent a CT scan Thursday after suffering the injury on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.
The Leafs say the Swedish forward will be reassessed after the Christmas break.
Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games with the Leafs this season.
The Leafs also announced they have recalled forward Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.