Toronto Maple Leafs appoint Kyle Dubas new general manager
Kyle Dubas is shown in a handout photo. (The Canadian Press/HO-Soo-Greyhounds-James Egan Photography)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 9:24AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Kyle Dubas their new general manager.
It's a promotion for the 32-year-old, who has been the team's assistant GM since 2014.
The club announced last week that Lou Lamoriello would be transitioning from general manager to a senior adviser role.
Dubas becomes the 17th GM in franchise history.
Before joining the Leafs, Dubas served as GM of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.
