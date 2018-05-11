

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Kyle Dubas their new general manager.

It's a promotion for the 32-year-old, who has been the team's assistant GM since 2014.

The club announced last week that Lou Lamoriello would be transitioning from general manager to a senior adviser role.

Dubas becomes the 17th GM in franchise history.

Before joining the Leafs, Dubas served as GM of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.

