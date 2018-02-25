

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Tomas Plekanec and Kyle Baun from the Montreal Canadiens for defenceman Rinat Valiev, forward Kerby Rychel and a 2018 second-round draft pick Sunday.

Plekanec, 35, had six goals and 18 assists in 60 games with Montreal this season. The native of Kladno, Czech Republic, has played in 981 career NHL regular-season games, registering 232 goals and 373 assists.

Plekanec has also appeared in 87 career playoff games, recording 16 goals and 33 assists. Montreal originally selected Plekanec in the third round, No. 71 overall, in the 2001 NHL draft.

Baun, 25, played in 54 games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, registering four goals and 12 assists. The Toronto native has 19 goals and 40 assists in 171 career AHL regular-season games.

Rychel, a 2013 first-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, had 10 goals and 20 assists in 55 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Valiev, a 22-year-old Russian, had five goals and 10 assists in 40 games with the Marlies.