

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





SEATTLE -- Another day, another bleak injury update from Jozy Altidore.

"I haven't played any soccer in a month. So that's where I'm at," the Toronto FC striker said with a exasperated chuckle Thursday when asked about his recovery from a quad strain suffered in the regular-season finale Oct. 6 against Columbus. "I'm trying to jog and trying to change pace and trying to do those type of things. But like I said I have to let the muscle heal first or else you put yourself at risk.

"I'm not telling you no false truths or nothing like that. I'm actually being very candid. That's where I am. I'm not happy about it but it is what it is."

Earlier this week, Altidore said he needed "a little bit of a miracle" to see action in Sunday's MLS Cup final against Seattle.

"I should never have used that word," Altidore said, drawing laughs. "Now you're all doing this to me."

The injury occurred when Altidore took a shot and his foot hit a sliding Jonathan Mensah's leg, causing him to lose his balance and hit the turf at BMO Field.

"I still have to progress. There's still things like kicking the ball," he said with a quick laugh. "I know it sounds silly but there are still things that I have to do that with this kind of injury are tricky. I'm trying my very best. I'm doing everything I can.

"We're all hoping, I'm hoping to obviously play some sort of part in the game."

Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo has been pushed farther up front in Altidore's absence in the playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.