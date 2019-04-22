

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC president Bill Manning is downplaying a post-game outburst by Jozy Altidore, saying his star striker didn't have all the information concerning the absence of a valued trainer.

Altidore left Toronto's 4-3 win over Minnesota in the 82nd minute, complaining of hamstring tightness. He laid into Manning after the game, saying the president's ego was hurting player welfare by banning trainer Giuseppe Gueli because of his affiliation with the now-departed Sebastian Giovinco.

On Monday, Manning met with Altidore and then talked to reporters on a conference call, saying Gueli was back in the fold. Manning said his only issue with Gueli was he wanted to formalize their relationship so he was available to all players and not just a few.

Manning said Altidore was "happy and relieved" after their meeting.

Manning said he had met with the trainer on a scouting meeting in Italy and that Gueli would be back on a part-time basis, available to all players.