Toronto FC agrees to sell Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez to team in Qatar
Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez celebrates scoring against the Chicago Fire during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Vazquez is done for the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 12:28PM EST
Toronto FC has come to an agreement to sell Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez to a team in Qatar.
A club spokesman said the MLS club had agreed to terms with the team, which Toronto declined to identify.
The 31-year-old Vazquez has been a key component of the Toronto attack, with 16 goals and 25 assists in 52 games over his two seasons in MLS.
A variety of injuries slowed him last season.