TORONTO -- First baseman Rowdy Tellez and right-hander Javy Guerra have made the Toronto Blue Jays' opening-day roster.

Toronto set its 25-man roster Thursday morning, hours before its season opener at the Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers.

The trade of designated hitter Kendrys Morales to the Oakland A's on Wednesday night opened the door for the Jays to recall Tellez from triple-A Buffalo. The 24-year-old was a September callup last year, batting .280 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 20 games.

Guerra was selected to the major-league roster after the Blue Jays bullpen was depleted by injuries late in spring training.

The 33-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Miami Marlins. He was 1-1 with a 5.55 ERA in 35 2/3 innings last year.

The Blue Jays placed left-handers Ryan Borucki and Clay Buchholz, right-handers David Phelps and Ryan Tepera and outfielder Jonathan Davis on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 25 on Thursday.

Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey has been placed on the seven-day concussion injured list retroactive to March 25.