

The Canadian Press





Toronto Blue Jay Roberto Osuna's case will be back in court today.

The pitcher was charged with assault and put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball in May.

While on leave, Osuna will remain on the league's restricted list and continue to receive his 5.3-million-dollar salary but is ineligible to play.

Pending the resolution of legal proceedings, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option of suspending Osuna either with or without pay.