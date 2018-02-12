

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts signed wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp on Monday.

Westerkamp, 23, comes to Toronto from the University of Nebraska, where he played in 49 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16.

The six-foot, 207-pound Illinois-native spent time with the Miami Dolphins following his time at Nebraska.

The team also signed linebacker Shakiel Randolph who played 40 games in four seasons at Southern Methodist University as both a linebacker and defensive back.

After college, the six-foot-three, 213-pound Randolph spent time with the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.