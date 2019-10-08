

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- One of the biggest names in CFL history is returning to the Toronto Argonauts as general manager.

Mike (Pinball) Clemons, a former star player, head coach and executive with the club, has replaced Jim Popp as GM.

A source confirmed the move to The Canadian Press. The source was granted anonymity because the decision will not be announced until a news conference later today.

The Argos, who sit a league-worst 2-12 after finishing 4-14 last year, fired Jim Popp earlier today. The move comes in the aftermath of a 55-8 loss in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Argos president Bill Manning enlisted Clemons' help last month in an advisory role as the losses piled up for the club.

Clemons inherits a team that doesn't have one of its top three quarterbacks under contract for next season -- McLeod Bethel-Thompson, James Franklin and Zach Collaros. The Argos hired Corey Chamblin as head coach on a multi-year contract prior to this season.

Popp was hired in 2017 and the Argos won the Grey Cup that year with veteran quarterback Ricky Ray.

But since Ray went down with a career-ending injury in the season opener the following season, the team hasn't found any consistency at the quarterback position.

As his playing career ended in 2000, Clemons became interim coach of the club in the middle of the season.

The 54-year-old native of Dunedin, Fla., stayed as coach in 2001 before moving up to team president.

But when the team fired Gary Etcheverry in 2002, Clemons returned to his head coaching role. He guided the team to a Grey Cup title in 2004 and finished no worse than second in the East Division from 2002 to 2007 before stepping down to become chief executive officer.

The five-foot-six native of Dunedin, Fla., was a star running back/returner with the Argos from 1989 to 2000. He was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 1990 and helped the Argos win back-to-back Grey Cups in 1996 and '97.

John Murphy, the Argos' director of player personnel, will stay with the club and figures to be Clemons' right-hand man in the front office.

Along with being the worst team in the standings, Toronto also is last in the CFL in attendance, including a crowd of under 10,000 for a game last month at BMO Field.

The move to BMO Field from the Rogers Centre in 2016 has done nothing to stop a downward slide in attendance.

Neither has an ownership change to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which has been in control of the club the past two years. MLSE also owns the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC and other sports and entertainment properties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019