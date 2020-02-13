The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes swapped kickers Thursday.

Toronto acquired kicker/punter Boris Bede from Montreal for kicker Tyler Crapigna.

Bede hit 31-of-35 field goals last season (88.6 per cent) while leading the CFL in kickoffs (69.5-yard average). He also posted a 44.6-yard punting average.

Crapigna converted 22-of-27 field goals (81.5 per cent) last season, his first with Toronto and fourth in the CFL. Crapigna's first three years were spent with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Alouettes also signed American kicker Ryan Santoso, who spent time on their practice roster last year.

Montreal also re-signed defensive linemen Woody Baron and Bo Banner -- both had been free agents -- while adding veteran international defensive lineman Adrian Tracy.

The six-foot-three, 245-pound Tracy spent the last five seasons with Hamilton, registering 131 tackles and 21 sacks in 58 games.

Baron recorded 27 tackles, one sack and one knockdown in 18 regular-season games last year, his second with Montreal.

Banner, a Vancouver native, registered 15 tackles, nine special-team tackles and a sack in 2019, his second season with the Alouettes.

Montreal also signed American defensive lineman Lord Hyeamang, who played two games with the squad last year.

Archambault joins Als

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes named Byron Archambault as their director of national scouting Thursday.

The move reunites Archambault with Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia. Archambault served as the Montreal Carabins' special-teams co-ordinator from 2017-19 when Maciocia was the university team's head coach.

Archambault, 29, played two seasons as a linebacker with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after being taken by the team in the second round, No. 17 overall, in the 2015 CFL draft. The Montreal native capped his collegiate career in 2014 helping the Carabins win the Vanier Cup.

Eskimos sign free-agent quarterback Pipkin

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos signed American free-agent quarterback Antonio Pipkin to a one-year contract Thursday.

Pipkin spent three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, appearing in 27 career regular-season games. He completed 99-of-182 passes for 1,295 yards with four touchdowns.

Pipkin also ran 58 times for 318 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bombers sign free-agent linebacker Antigha

WINNIPEG -- Free-agent linebacker Tobi Antigha signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound Antigha had 20 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games last season with the Toronto Argonauts.

Antigha is entering his fourth CFL season, having spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18) and Argos (2019).

Eskimos sign receiver

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos have signed Canadian wide receiver Jimmy Ralph.

The product of Raymond, Alta., and the University of Alberta spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. In 39 games, Ralph recorded 72 receptions for 714 yards and one touchdown.

Ralph's brother, Brock, won the 2003 Grey Cup with the Eskimos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020