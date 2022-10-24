Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves the ball to Britain's Jack Draper during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP) Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves the ball to Britain's Jack Draper during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS