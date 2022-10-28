Top physical form helped soccer player in Italy knife attack

Monza's Pablo Mari during an Italian Serie A soccer match against Spezia, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Claudio Grassi / LaPresse via AP) Monza's Pablo Mari during an Italian Serie A soccer match against Spezia, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Claudio Grassi / LaPresse via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS