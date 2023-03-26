Toms claims Galleri for 2nd Champions win of the season

David Toms tries on the championship trophy after holding on to win the PGA Tour Champions' Cologuard Classic golf tournament over Robert Karlsson in Tucson, Ariz., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP) David Toms tries on the championship trophy after holding on to win the PGA Tour Champions' Cologuard Classic golf tournament over Robert Karlsson in Tucson, Ariz., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS