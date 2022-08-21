Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies at 79

In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Aug. 20, 2022 at their home in Big Sky, Mont. (AP Photo/File) In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Aug. 20, 2022 at their home in Big Sky, Mont. (AP Photo/File)

