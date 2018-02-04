

Before the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles hit the field for the 52nd edition of the Super Bowl, Canadians have been taking to Google and YouTube for last-minute recipe ideas, game predictions and those famous commercials.

In speaking with CTV News Channel, Nicole Bell, a Google and YouTube trends expert, broke down the top Canadian Super Bowl trends for this year’s championship game.

THE GAME

It’s no surprise that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has received the bulk of the Google searches among players competing in Sunday’s big game. The five-time champion is looking to add a sixth Super Bowl ring to his already Hall-of-Fame-calibre resume.

“We actually see for the New England Patriots out-pacing the Eagles more than two to one,” said Bell. “It’s no surprise there. The Patriots are the most searched team throughout the NFL season.”

THE FOOD

Bell said chili reigns supreme as the go-to Super Bowl meal for Canadians. In a number of provinces, chili has been the most searched recipe leading up to the Super Bowl.

There are exceptions, however. In P.E.I., recipes for bacon-wrapped mozzarella sticks have proven the most popular. Coney Island fries appear to be on the menu for those watching the game in Saskatchewan.

Snack day Sunday is coming up! Ready for #SuperBowlLII? Unique foods searched by state, mapped



THE COMMERCIALS

Bell says in the early days of YouTube, about 25 per cent of the Super Bowl commercials were available to watch online beforehand, but now that number is up above 80 per cent.

“We’re starting to see people look for those ads well in advance of kick off and they continue to look for them for weeks after the game,” she said.

Bell says one of the ads she expects to create some buzz during the game is a commercial for Tourism Australia. For their commercial, Tourism Australia created a fake movie trailer for a sequel to Crocodile Dundee starring Danny McBride.

They have posted a couple clips of the fake movie already, which has sparked buzz as to whether the movie is real or not.