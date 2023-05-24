Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep

The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

