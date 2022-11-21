‘Time to prove it to the world’: Canada eager to gain respect on World Cup stage

Canada moves one day closer to their first men’s World Cup match in 36 years, and with a generational challenge ahead of them, the players insist they won’t shy away.

After an impressive qualifying campaign, the test for Canada is to now prove it was not a fluke and that they can hold their own in the soccer world – a challenge they embrace with open arms.

John Herdman’s squad has been drawn into a tricky Group F and kickoff their tournament against Belgium on Wednesday before facing 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia and then Morocco.

“[We have] maximum respect for Belgium, but also maximum respect for ourselves, for where we want to keep growing. We're not done since we got to this stage,” said defender Steven Vitoria during a press conference on Monday.

“We’re going to face the world’s best, but that’s what we’ve always wanted. It’s not getting frightened now that the tournament started, it's accepting that challenge and embracing it.”

Forward Ike Ugbo echoed his teammate’s sentiment.

“We know the team we're coming up against, some of the best players,” he said.

“But I think we have to also respect some of our players. We are big players as well coming to this tournament. This is the time to prove it to the world.”

In their final preparation match before the World Cup, Canada pulled off an impressive 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked Japan. The result will be seen as a significant confidence booster heading into the tournament.

Ranked 41st in the world, Herdman’s men have the lowest ranking in their group, with Belgium ranked 2nd, Croatia 12th and Morocco 22nd.

Vitoria, however, insists on looking ahead to the group stage, saying there are “no excuses” anymore. The biggest stage simply requires the best performances.

“We haven't been used to the stage as a country. We're going to be facing a lot of opponents that [have], but no excuses,” he said.

“We know it's going to take a lot of hard work, a lot of smart work all over the pitch and our brotherhood is going to be tested, but we're excited for all of it.”

Canada take on Belgium on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Pre-match coverage begins on CTV and TSN at 10:45 a.m. EST/7:45 a.m. PST.