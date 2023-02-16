Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81

Baseball announcer Tim McCarver poses in the press box before the start of Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Oct. 2, 2003 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Baseball announcer Tim McCarver poses in the press box before the start of Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Oct. 2, 2003 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS