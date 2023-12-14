Sports

Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal

A Hockey Canada document is reviewed by a member of Parliament during a House of Commons Committee on Canadian Heritage looking into safe sport in Canada on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) A Hockey Canada document is reviewed by a member of Parliament during a House of Commons Committee on Canadian Heritage looking into safe sport in Canada on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
TORONTO -

Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.

Fast food chain Tim Hortons and telecommunications firm Telus Corp. say they have reinstated their support for Hockey Canada which they withdrew when the organization was accused of mishandling sexual assault complaints.

Tims spokesperson Michael Oliveira says the chain made it clear it would only reinstate funding for Canada's men's teams when they regained the confidence of Canadians.

He says Tims reinstated its support because it appears Hockey Canada has made substantial progress toward that goal under new leadership.

Telus spokesperson Saara Rahikka says the telecommunications giant decided to back the organization again because it wanted to support changes that make the sport safe and inclusive for all on and off the ice.

The renewed support from Tims and Telus comes ahead of the men's world junior hockey championship gets underway in Gothenburg, Sweden later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News