Sports

    • Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, qualifies for first USGA event

    Tiger Woods walks with his son Charlie on the 11th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament, June 10, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) Tiger Woods walks with his son Charlie on the 11th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament, June 10, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Share
    CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -

    Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.

    Charlie Woods recovered from a bogey-double bogey start at Eagle Trace Golf Club to finish with a 1-under 71 to be medalist from his qualifier, one of four players to qualify from the site.

    "I didn't play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16. I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them," Woods said.

    Tiger Woods was 14 when he qualified for his first U.S. Junior, reaching the semifinals. Woods won his first U.S. Junior Amateur a year later at Bay Hill in 19 holes. Woods is the only player to win the U.S. Junior three straight times.

    Players have to be under 19 before the championship ends.

    The U.S. Junior Amateur is July 22-28 at Oakland Hills in the suburbs of Detroit. Woods will be among 264 players who will go through 36 holes of stroke play on the North and South courses at Oakland Hills to determine which 64 players advance to match play.

    Tiger Woods is a nine-time USGA champion -- three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs, three straight U.S. Amateurs and three U.S. Open titles.

    "The USGA means a lot to me," Charlie Woods said. "I want to win USGA championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News