Tiger Woods, Nike end partnership after more than 27 years

Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Tiger Woods is no longer a Nike athlete after 27 years, ending a partnership between the swoosh and golf's biggest star and raising questions about the future of both in the sport.
Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his "passion and vision" that brought Nike and the Nike Golf partnership with Woods together.
"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever."
Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, confirmed the end of the deal that began in 1996 when Woods turned pro and within eight month had already won four times and shattered records in a watershed Masters victory.
"It was time for the next chapter," Steinberg told The Associated Press. "Amazing run. Great partnership."
Nike also posted to social media, saying in a photo, "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."
"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking," the Nike post was captioned. "You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."
Woods signed a five-year deal worth $40 million when he turned pro in 1996 after his unprecedented third straight U.S. Amateur title. It was shocking money at the time to most in the industry except Nike, and his father.
"Chump change," the late Earl Woods once said, and he was proven correct. Woods renewed the deal believed to be worth over $100 million in 2000. As recognizable as any athlete in the world, Woods became the face of Nike Golf and had his own "TW" brand.
On the golf course, Woods set records as the youngest to win the Grand Slam at age 24, the only player to hold all four major titles at the same time and his 15-shot win at the U.S. Open, the largest margin for a major in golf history.
But there were signs in recent years of a fractured relationship. Woods returned from his February 2021 car crash that shattered bones in his right leg by wearing FootJoy shoes, saying it was a better feel considering his injuries.
Woods remained in them -- Nike has a long history making shoes -- even until the PNC Championship last month that he played with his son.
When asked about his deal with Nike, Woods replied, "I'm still wearing their product," and sternly repeating the phrase when asked if this was the end of his deal.
More than just a face, Woods unwittingly delivered big moments for Nike, none greater than his 2005 Masters victory when he hit a pitch from below the 16th green that went up the slope and then rolled back toward the hole. The ball hung on the edge for a full second -- the swoosh in full view -- before it dropped. It remains one of the most famous moments in golf's most-watched tournament.
He also was filming a commercial one year when between takes, Woods began bouncing the golf ball off his club. That led to a spot where he bounced the ball off the club, between his legs, behind his back, before hitting the ball in mid-air.
"Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport," Nike said in a statement. "We watched him set records, challenge conventional thinking and inspire generations of people around the globe. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future."
Woods has won 15 majors, second only to Jack Nicklaus (18), and his 82 career PGA Tour victories are tied with Sam Snead. But he has been slowed in recent years by five back surgeries, shattered ligaments in his rebuilt left knee, the 2021 car crash and age. He turned 48 at the end of last year.
Nike stood by him when his personal life imploded in 2009 over extramarital affairs, and when his schedule was reduced greatly because of leg and back injuries. Woods remarkably returned from fusion surgery to win the Masters in 2019, his fifth green jackets.
Nike also has shown signs of slowing its golf business. It decided to get out of the hard goods business in 2016, sending Woods to play different clubs and a different golf ball.
The company still has a stable of golfers wearing its apparel -- including Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player who wears a "TW" brand shoe -- although former No. 1 Jason Day did not renew his deal this year and switched to a different apparel company.
Woods has been optimistic that he can play once a month in 2024, which likely is to start at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles next month.
Steinberg said he was working on a new deal and that "I anticipate there could be an exciting announcement" at the Genesis Invitational.
Woods indicated the same.
"People will ask if there is another chapter," Woods wrote in his post. "Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
Turkiye has lifted its visa requirements for Canadian tourists hoping to visit the country for 90 days.
Canadian air travellers will be largely unaffected by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 9 airplane, but they may want to double-check their itineraries all the same.
Brazilian authorities celebrated their country's democratic system one year after a right-wing crowd invaded and vandalized its Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in protest against an election result.
U.S. President Joe Biden, responding to protesters shouting 'Ceasefire now,' on Monday said he had been working quietly with the Israeli government to encourage it to reduce its attacks and 'significantly get out of Gaza.'
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned, the French presidency said on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Former President Donald Trump is seeking to have the sweeping criminal conspiracy case against him in Georgia thrown out by arguing he is protected from prosecution under presidential immunity.
A judge in Haiti has issued arrest warrants for more than 30 high-ranking officials accused of government corruption, including numerous former presidents and prime ministers.
The federal New Democrats believe they will soon be able to pay off their 2021 election debt, but will await end-of-year fundraising totals before marking the occasion.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
OpenAI on Monday pushed back against a lawsuit filed last month by the New York Times alleging that the artificial intelligence juggernaut violated copyright law by using Times journalism to train its systems, calling the suit "without merit."
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
Canadians competing for Golden Globe awards came up emptyhanded Sunday, as “Oppenheimer” and “Anatomy of a Fall” claimed multiple wins.
Season 3 of Mark Critch's "Son of a Critch," which premieres Tuesday, finds now 14-year-old Mark entering junior high expecting to be at the top of the food chain at his school, only to be brought down to earth.
Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Tiger Woods is no longer a Nike athlete after 27 years, ending a partnership between the swoosh and golf's biggest star and raising questions about the future of both in the sport.
Rafael Nadal's comeback from hip surgery is on hold after he withdrew from the Australian Open with an injury a week before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
