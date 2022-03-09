Tiger Woods inducted into Hall with hard work and big payoff

Tiger Woods speaks during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Tiger Woods speaks during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

