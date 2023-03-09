Tiger Woods' girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA agreement after 6-year relationship

Tiger Woods tees off of the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski) Tiger Woods tees off of the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

MORE SPORTS NEWS