Tiger Woods and Nike are splitting up

NEW YORK -

Tiger Woods has broken up with Nike after a protracted 27-year collaboration with the world’s largest sportwear company, the golf legend announced on Monday.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote on X.

Woods went on to write that "there will certainly be another chapter."

Nike bid adieu to Woods on Instagram, saying "it was a hell of a round, Tiger."

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful," the company added.

Popular Swiss sneaker brand ON Running's CEO Marc Maurer, addressing speculation following Woods departure at Nike, told an audience at the ICR retailing Conference on Monday that Woods was not signing with the brand.

"We hope he finds a great new partner. It’s not going to be us," Maurer told the gathering.