Tickets for 2024 Paralympics include day passes granting access to multiple venues and sports

    PARIS -

    Fans will be able to roam from venue to venue and soak up multiple sports with day passes that are among 2.8 million tickets going on sale from Monday for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

    Paris organizers said Thursday that prices for competition tickets will range from 15 euros to 100 euros (US$15.80 to US$105). Tickets for the Aug. 28 opening ceremony start at 150 euros (US$158), up to 700 euros (US$736). The cheapest closing ceremony tickets, on Sept. 8, are 45 euros (US$47) and the most expensive 450 euros (US$473).

    Passes granting access to multiple venues and sports for one day will cost 24 euros (US$25).

    Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis on the organizers' ticketing site.

    A total of 12,000 tickets are reserved for people who use wheelchairs. Tickets for wheelchair users also remain available for the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics, organizers said.

    Paris will host 4,400 athletes for the Paralympics.

