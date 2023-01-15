Three Canadians dress in top-of-the-table Arsenal-Chelsea women's clash

LONDON -

Chelsea rallied to tie Arsenal 1-1 with a late Sam Kerr goal Sunday in a top-of-the table clash in the English Barclays Women's Super League that saw three Canadians dress.

Defender Kadeisha Buchanan and midfielder Jessie Fleming started for Chelsea while newly signed goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo was on the bench for Arsenal.

Kerr rescued the point for Chelsea with an 89th-minute goal after Kim Little had given the Gunners the lead from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.

The penalty was called after defender Niamh Charles was judged to have bodied Arsenal's Caitlin Foord to the turf. Chelsea argued unsuccessfully that the foul occurred outside the penalty box.

Kerr tied it with a close-range header, splitting the Arsenal defence in getting to Jelena Cankovic's pinpoint cross, for her 11th goal of the season before an announced crowd of 46,811 at Emirates Stadium. The Australian star now has 72 goals for Chelsea in 95 career matches,

Chelsea (9-1-1) remains atop the standings with the draw. Arsenal (8-1-1) is three points back but has a game in hand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023