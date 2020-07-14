Advertisement
Three all-Canadian exhibition games part of NHL's relaunch in Toronto, Edmonton
Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser, centre, dives for the puck in front of goalie Thatcher Demko (35) as Olli Juolevi (48), of Finland, and J.T. Miller (9) watch during the second day of the NHL hockey team's training camp, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NEW YORK -- The NHL has unveiled further details on the schedule for its restart, with each team playing one exhibition game before starting qualifying round and seeding play in Toronto and Edmonton.
Two all-Canadian matchups are included on the first day of exhibition play, with the Maple Leafs facing the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto and the Oilers meeting the Calgary Flames in Edmonton on July 28.
The first exhibition game features the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto on July 28.
All Eastern Conference games are in Toronto, with the Western Conference in Edmonton.
The Vancouver Canucks meet the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton on July 29 as part of a six-game exhibition day.
Three more exhibition games conclude the schedule on July 30.