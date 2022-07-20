Thousands sign petition to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open

More than 12,000 people have signed an online petition on change.org calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the U.S. government to allow Novak Djokovic to compete in the U.S. Open.

