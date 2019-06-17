Thousands of people have already gathered outside Toronto City Hall more than five hours before the NBA champion Toronto Raptors will arrive following a parade through city streets.

The team will ride on open-air double-decker buses, with the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy in tow, for about two and a half hours starting at 10 a.m. in a parade from Exhibition Place on the city’s east end to Nathan Phillips Square just in the shadow of city hall.

An hour-long rally will then take place, with organizers being tight-lipped about the surprises they have in store.

A separate viewing party will also be held a few kilometres away at a lakefront park.

Officials at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment have said they hope 1.5 to 2 million people will be on hand for the parade. Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared Monday “We the North Day” in the city. But this team has been embraced across the country, evidenced by the huge Jurassic Park-style outdoor viewing parties held across Canada.

Ratings reports determined that 44 per cent of Canadians watched at least some of the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday when the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors. It’s the first time the Raptors have won it all and, with all due respect to the Toronto FC of the MLS, the biggest win in Canadian sports since the Blue Jays took the World Series in 1993.

The parade and the subsequent street closures and transit re-routing are expected to create extensive congestion, but for once in Toronto, no one is talking about that.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told a news conference Sunday that he was excited to revel in the festivities.

"I'm just looking forward to enjoying this moment with the city and with the people here who have been itching for this for so long," he said. "To finally be able to deliver is pretty special."

Raptors coach Nick Nurse added that the city's excitement has been a sight to behold.

"I stopped at one place on the way home last night and the whole place went crazy when I walked in the door," he said of his return home on Saturday. "It's awesome, it's exciting, the people waiting at the airport last night. I'm excited to see what it's going to be like tomorrow.

“I think again, there's a lot of specialness to it because it's the first one, the way that Canadians went about this and how much they supported the team."

It’s expected that massive crowds will shower love on the entire squad, but especially on NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who becomes a free agent June 30. There has been tremendous speculation about whether Leonard will re-sign with Toronto.

Leonard, who turns 28 on June 29, is a native of Los Angeles and has been repeatedly in trade rumours linked to his hometown Clippers. He has relentlessly fended off questions about his intentions as a free agent, saying he was focused on winning the championship.

Under NBA rules, the Raptors can offer more money and a longer term than other teams.

Toronto can sign Leonard to a five-year, US$190-million deal, about $50 million more than he could make on a four-year deal with another squad.

-With files from The Canadian Press